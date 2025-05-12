Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony

    SAO TOME ISLAND, SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Trent Young, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 25 engineering platoon, poses for a photo with São Tomé and Príncipe Marines during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) maritime training facility completion ceremony in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

    This work, Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OE25
    Obangame Express 2025
    OE 25

