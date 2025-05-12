Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Constructionaman Gabriel Miller, 22 Naval Construction Regiment project officer, salutes a São Tomé and Príncipe Marine as part of a completion ceremony of a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) maritime training facility in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.