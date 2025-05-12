Senior Chief Constructionaman Gabriel Miller, 22 Naval Construction Regiment project officer, salutes a São Tomé and Príncipe Marine as part of a completion ceremony of a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) maritime training facility in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9031981
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-XT273-1005
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|SAO TOME ISLAND, ST
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.