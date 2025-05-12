Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    SAO TOME ISLAND, SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 25 engineering platoon stand at parade rest during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) demonstration as part of a completion ceremony of a VBSS maritime training facility in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

    This work, Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OE25
    Obangame Express 2025
    OE 25

