Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 25 engineering platoon stand at parade rest during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) demonstration as part of a completion ceremony of a VBSS maritime training facility in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.