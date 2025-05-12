Obangame Express 25 Milestone: São Tomé Marines Lead VBSS Demo at Training Site Ceremony

São Tomé and Príncipe Marines conduct a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) demonstration during a completion ceremony of a VBSS maritime training facility in support of Obangame Express 2025, April 28, 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.
