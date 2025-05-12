Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joseph Scott and Command Sgt. Maj. John Brown, command team of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, met with leaders of the JASDF Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing at Kasuga Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture on March 28, 2025. The officers discussed the wing’s role in maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and scramble operations to defend Japan’s western airspace, and they exchanged insights on enhancing support during joint exercises. The event concluded with a gift exchange and a calligraphy demonstration by Major General Tsumagari Akihito, whose inscriptions underscored the shared commitment to enhanced interoperability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)