Navy Band at Maryland Hall

20250510-N-FD081-1010-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025) Captain Robert "Seph" Coats conducts the Navy Band in a performance at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, MD. The concert featured the Young Artist Solo Competition finalists who were able to perform with the Navy Band (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)