Navy Band at Maryland Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20250510-N-FD081-1064-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025) Master Chief Musician Dawn Henry, from Quarryville PA, performs in her final concert with the U.S. Navy Band. The U.S. Navy Band thanks her for her 27 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)