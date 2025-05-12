20250510-N-FD081-1064-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025) Master Chief Musician Dawn Henry, from Quarryville PA, performs in her final concert with the U.S. Navy Band. The U.S. Navy Band thanks her for her 27 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9031693
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-FD081-8381
|Resolution:
|3211x2294
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band at Maryland Hall [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.