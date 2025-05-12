Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band at Maryland Hall [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band at Maryland Hall

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    20250510-N-FD081-1052-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025)Eli Gold, from West Simsbury, CT, is recognized as Grand Prize winner of the 2025 Young Artist Solo Competition held by the U.S. Navy Band . The annual Young Artist Solo Competition sees entries from students all over the United States (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 23:12
    Photo ID: 9031687
    VIRIN: 250510-N-FD081-1247
    Resolution: 4271x3051
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band at Maryland Hall [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy Music
    Maryland Hall
    Young Artist Solo Competition

