Navy Band at Maryland Hall

20250510-N-FD081-1002-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025) Eric Sigalov, from Princeton NJ, is recognized as second prize winner of the 2025 Young Artist Solo Competition held by the U.S. Navy Band . The annual Young Artist Solo Competition sees entries from students all over the United States (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)