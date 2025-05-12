Navy Band at Maryland Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20250510-N-FD081-1040-WASHINGTON (May 10, 2025) Eli Gold, Grand Prize winner of the 2025 Young Artist Solo Competition performs "The Golden Age of Xylophone" with the Navy Band. The annual Young Artist Solo Competition sees entries from students all over the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)