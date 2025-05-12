Shining Star 25 Joint Bilateral Live Fire Exercise with Japanese Air Self Defense Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Col. Scott and Command Sgt. Maj. Brown, the command team from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, pose with leaders from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force during a bilateral live-fire exercise with the JASDF Western Air Defense Missile Group to enhance integrated joint and bilateral air defense capabilities while also validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems Nov. 9, 2024. Operation Shining Star is an annual training exercise where U.S. and Japan Air Defense experts execute simultaneous live fires of their own Patriot Air Defense missile systems to enhance mutual understanding of each country's tactics, communication protocols, procedures and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)