Iwo Jima Conducts LCAC Onload

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2025) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 prepare to secure a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) after docking in the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during Iwo Jima’s LCAC recovery operations while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)