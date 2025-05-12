Iwo Gets Underway for AMX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2025) Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Gabriel Gaston, from Mobile, Alabama, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), uses a telescopic alidade to spot buoys while standing the assisted navigation post watch while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepares integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)