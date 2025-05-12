Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Gets Underway for AMX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2025) Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Gabriel Gaston, from Mobile, Alabama, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), uses a telescopic alidade to spot buoys while standing the assisted navigation post watch while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepares integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 9031601
    VIRIN: 250512-N-RQ053-1021
    Resolution: 2303x1535
    Size: 365.76 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Navigation
    Quartermaster
    Watch
    Sea and Anchor
    LHD 7
    AMX

