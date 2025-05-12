USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2025) — United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka conducted a mass casualty (MASCAL) drill at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka, enhancing readiness to respond to a catastrophic event.



During the exercise, USNMRTC Yokosuka emergency response personnel treated and stabilized simulated casualties, testing the hospital’s ability to rapidly deploy critical medical care. The drill also evaluated the logistics of patient movement, including the coordination of aeromedical evacuation operations.



As part of the scenario, patients were transported between Naval Hospital Yokosuka to Branch Health Clinic Atsugi via medical helicopter, with airlift support provided by the U.S. Air Force’s 459th Airlift Squadron based at Yokota Air Base. This element of the drill demonstrated joint service collaboration and the critical role of aerial medical transport in mass casualty response.



The exercise also tested the NMRTC Yokosuka MASCAL Communications Plan, designed to provide clear guidance and procedures for effective communication and coordination between USNMRTC Yokosuka, other military units, and mission partners. Effective communications are essential to ensuring a timely, coordinated response, optimizing the use of limited resources, and minimizing the impact on patient care and safety during a large-scale emergency.



Exercises like this are vital to maintaining the operational readiness of Navy Medicine personnel and strengthening the interoperability of medical forces across services.