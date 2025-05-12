Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan, commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, provides RADM Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, a tour of the unit’s HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, May 12, 2025, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif. The 129th hosted Buzzella during a signing of an MOU outlining the 129th's search and rescue and homeland security support to Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9031468
    VIRIN: 250512-Z-FO594-1049
    Resolution: 3054x2036
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement
    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement
    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement
    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    129th Rescue Wing
    D-11 USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download