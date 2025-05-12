129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan, commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, provides RADM Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, a tour of the unit’s HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, May 12, 2025, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif. The 129th hosted Buzzella during a signing of an MOU outlining the 129th's search and rescue and homeland security support to Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:33
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
