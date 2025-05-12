129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RADM Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, and Col. Thomas Keegan, commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, review an updated memorandum of understanding outlining the 129th Rescue Wing’s search and rescue and homeland security support to Coast Guard missions, May 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)