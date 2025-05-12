Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement [Image 2 of 4]

    129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    RADM Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, and Col. Thomas Keegan, commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, review an updated memorandum of understanding outlining the 129th Rescue Wing’s search and rescue and homeland security support to Coast Guard missions, May 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9031467
    VIRIN: 250512-Z-FO594-1025
    Resolution: 3892x2595
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129RQW and USCG Renew Agreement [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    129th Rescue Wing
    D-11 USCG

