Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength & Grit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength &amp; Grit

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    WEST FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – With focus and determination, Col. Jeremy D. Cook, Officer-in-Charge of the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, powers through the Sprint-Drag-Carry event, hauling kettlebells during the Army Combat Fitness Test on May 4, 2025. The ACFT challenges Soldiers across six grueling events to assess their combat readiness and overall physical fitness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 16:37
    Photo ID: 9030867
    VIRIN: 250504-A-VS000-9405
    Resolution: 2048x1457
    Size: 447.08 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength & Grit, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download