Strength & Grit

WEST FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – With focus and determination, Col. Jeremy D. Cook, Officer-in-Charge of the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, powers through the Sprint-Drag-Carry event, hauling kettlebells during the Army Combat Fitness Test on May 4, 2025. The ACFT challenges Soldiers across six grueling events to assess their combat readiness and overall physical fitness.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)