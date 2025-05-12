Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ-20 delegation gains historical perspective on combat leadership at US Army Armor Cavalry Collection [Image 7 of 10]

    PISAJ-20 delegation gains historical perspective on combat leadership at US Army Armor Cavalry Collection

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Sergeants major from the Colombian and Brazilian armies take a guided tour of the Armor Cavalry Collection at Fort Benning, Ga., May 7, 2025. The tour served as both an educational and cultural experience, illustrating the evolution of mounted warfare and showcasing the heritage of the U.S. Army’s Armor Branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 13:38
    Photo ID: 9030288
    VIRIN: 250507-A-OT530-3009
    Resolution: 7884x5256
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Armor
    Cavalry
    musuem
    PISAJ
    U.S. Army Armor &amp; Cavalry Collection

