PISAJ-20 delegation gains historical perspective on combat leadership at US Army Armor Cavalry Collection

Sergeants major from the Colombian and Brazilian armies take a guided tour of the Armor Cavalry Collection at Fort Benning, Ga., May 7, 2025. The tour served as both an educational and cultural experience, illustrating the evolution of mounted warfare and showcasing the heritage of the U.S. Army’s Armor Branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)