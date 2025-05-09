An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Alabama Air National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing banks during a performance at the 2021 Atlanta Air Show, Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field, Ga., May 23, 2021. Four aircraft from the 187th Fighter Wing "Red Tails" performed a simulated "airfield assault" for air show attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9029794
|VIRIN:
|210523-F-TY205-3000
|Resolution:
|4631x3308
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Atlanta Air Show, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.