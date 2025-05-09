Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson

250501-O-JO646-1122, Portsmouth, Virginia, (May 1, 2025) Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson, Director, Preventive Medicine Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, Portsmouth is during an award ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, May 1. 2025. During the ceremony, Johnson was awarded with a Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts and attributions at the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Nell Moody)
