Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Nell Moody 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250501-O-JO646-1122, Portsmouth, Virginia, (May 1, 2025) Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson, Director, Preventive Medicine Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, Portsmouth is during an award ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, May 1. 2025. During the ceremony, Johnson was awarded with a Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts and attributions at the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Nell Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9029443
    VIRIN: 250501-O-JO646-1122
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 239.33 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson, by Nell Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Navy Medicine
    NMCFHPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download