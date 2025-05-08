39th Air Base Wing conducts Standards and Readiness Review

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Lamb, 39th Air Base Wing chief of staff, addresses senior leaders following the completion of a Standards and Readiness Review inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 9, 2025. The SRR evaluates organizational effectiveness and validates alignment with strategic standards outlined by the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
