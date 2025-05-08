Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Air Base Wing conducts Standards and Readiness Review [Image 1 of 5]

    39th Air Base Wing conducts Standards and Readiness Review

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Senior leaders assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing stand in formation during a Standards and Readiness Review inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 9, 2025. During the SRR, commanders evaluated overall readiness and personal appearance, ensuring Airmen are following dress and appearance standards outlined by the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

