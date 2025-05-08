This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 and Mobile Training Team, Surface Warfare Schools Command, United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka practice extinguishing a fire a helicopter firefighting simulator at during a firefighting training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 9, 2025. CVW-5 Sailors are required to conduct firefighting training to practice shipboard firefighting procedures in a controlled environment prior to deploying at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)