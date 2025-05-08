U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Sockett, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, observes a helicopter firefighting simulator ignite during a firefighting training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 9, 2025. CVW-5 Sailors are required to conduct firefighting training to practice shipboard firefighting procedures in a controlled environment prior to deploying at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9028810
|VIRIN:
|250509-M-BL115-1084
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires. [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.