This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Sockett, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, observes a helicopter firefighting simulator ignite during a firefighting training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 9, 2025. CVW-5 Sailors are required to conduct firefighting training to practice shipboard firefighting procedures in a controlled environment prior to deploying at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)