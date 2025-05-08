Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires. [Image 4 of 6]

    This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Sockett, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, observes a helicopter firefighting simulator ignite during a firefighting training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 9, 2025. CVW-5 Sailors are required to conduct firefighting training to practice shipboard firefighting procedures in a controlled environment prior to deploying at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9028810
    VIRIN: 250509-M-BL115-1084
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Fire
    CAG
    Navy
    Fire Fighting
    Training
    ARFF

