    This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires. [Image 3 of 6]

    This is fire: U.S. Navy Sailors practice extinguishing fires.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Sailor with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, Carrier Air Wing 5, practice extinguishing a fire a simulated fire during a firefighting training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 9, 2025. CVW-5 Sailors are required to conduct firefighting training to practice shipboard firefighting procedures in a controlled environment prior to deploying at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

