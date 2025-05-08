V Corps Best Squad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers Pvt. Tykeem Reed, Pfc. Malachi Moboti, Staff Sgt. Noah Collier, Sgt. Tousif Ahmed, and Pfc. Matthew Simpson, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC) to test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11-16, 2025.

Winners of this competition will advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. This competition tests the squad's proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Brent Lee)