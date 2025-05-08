Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250507-N-QR506-1031 SASEBO, Japan (May 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observe as a small boat is lowered into the water from the pier, May 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 23:03
    Photo ID: 9028343
    VIRIN: 250507-N-QR506-1031
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Small Boat Operations
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS America (LHA6)

