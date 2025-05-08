Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Equipment Inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Equipment Inspection

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250505-N-WJ234-1109 SASEBO, Japan (May 5, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receive a damage control equipment inspection from Afloat Training Group Western Pacific in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9028326
    VIRIN: 250505-N-WJ234-1109
    Resolution: 6723x4583
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
