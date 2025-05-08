USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Equipment Inspection

250505-N-WJ234-1024 SASEBO, Japan (May 5, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receive a damage control equipment inspection from Afloat Training Group Western Pacific in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
