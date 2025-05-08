U.S. Army Reserve Warrant Officer 1 Karly Dortch, a Aeromedical Evacuations Officer assigned to 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment. Conducts pre-flight checks prior to departure at Ft. Carson, CO Jan 7th 2025. Aeromedical Evacuations Officers fly HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to medically evacuate injured Soldiers and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)
