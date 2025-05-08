Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Flight Checks

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Reserve Warrant Officer 1 Karly Dortch, a Aeromedical Evacuations Officer assigned to 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment. Conducts pre-flight checks prior to departure at Ft. Carson, CO Jan 7th 2025. Aeromedical Evacuations Officers fly HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to medically evacuate injured Soldiers and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 10:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Blackhawk
    Dust off
    Army Reserves
    Army
    Training
    Global Medic

