    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Information Systems Technician Seaman Casey Calimlim, from Castro Valley, California, sets up a computer monitor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 08:34
    VIRIN: 250508-N-QV397-1004
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    computer maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

