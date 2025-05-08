Staff Sgt. Tony Williams, a Victim Advocate in 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, signs the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) proclamation during a ceremony on April 1, 2025, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event marked the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reaffirming the brigade’s commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9027310
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-LY473-8960
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.