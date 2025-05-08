101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Tony Williams, a Victim Advocate in 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, signs the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) proclamation during a ceremony on April 1, 2025, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event marked the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reaffirming the brigade’s commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)