    101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 4]

    101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing

    KUWAIT

    03.31.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Mr. Timothy Lunsford, Victim Advocate for the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Tony Williams, Victim Advocate, sign the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) proclamation during a ceremony on April 1, 2025, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event marked the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reaffirming the brigade’s commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 05:17
    Photo ID: 9027308
    VIRIN: 250401-A-LY473-5350
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    SHARP Awareness Month

