101 CAB SHARP Proclamation Signing

Mr. Timothy Lunsford, Victim Advocate for the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Tony Williams, Victim Advocate, sign the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) proclamation during a ceremony on April 1, 2025, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event marked the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reaffirming the brigade’s commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)