Ensign Patrick Erwin inspects his flight gear prior to a training flight while on detachment in Roswell, New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9027101
|VIRIN:
|250221-N-SA856-1001
|Resolution:
|4998x3570
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, US
This work, Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
