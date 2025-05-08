Tracking the Cleanup: USACE Technician Powers Debris Data Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After the early January wildfires in Southern California, the Eaton and Palisades fire zones have been left with an estimated 7.5 million tons of debris to clean up. Tracking the movement of debris and recording its final destination is done through load tickets. Maintaining records of those tickets falls to the database management team. One of their members is Roselle Pettit, an engineering technician from the Sacramento District, working out of the Tucson office.

USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.