Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025. The base tour was in line with the Airlift Wing Commander's line of effort of Community Engagement. The 152nd Airlift Wing provides Ready Airmen and Combat Tactical Airlift to Combatant Commanders and world class domestic response to our state and nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:09
    Photo ID: 9026937
    VIRIN: 250509-X-WU657-1022
    Resolution: 4644x3096
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces member demonstrates the weight of the plate carrier to children during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base
    It's Getting Hot: Fire Fighters spray water from the fire truck during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base May 9, 2025
    State Fire Fighter Jessee Selby, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, speaks to children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025.
    Tech. Sgt. Sydney Goddard, a loadmaster assigned to the 152nd Operations Group, talks to children about her job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025
    Staff Sgt. Kyle Sampson, assigned to the 152nd Operations Support Squadron, demonstrates the use of safety equipment to children during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025
    State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community relations (COMREL)

    TAGS

    Base Tours
    152nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download