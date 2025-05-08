Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

State Fire Fighter, Capt. Abel Cholico, assigned to the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department, takes questions from children about his job during a base tour at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on May 9, 2025. The base tour was in line with the Airlift Wing Commander's line of effort of Community Engagement. The 152nd Airlift Wing provides Ready Airmen and Combat Tactical Airlift to Combatant Commanders and world class domestic response to our state and nation.