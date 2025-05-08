The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gillian Haddox, left, contracting detachment commander assigned to the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany, talks to Master Sgt. John Meholick, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Europe-Mediterranean directorate senior enlisted advisor and mission planner, during their site visit to a DPAA recovery site in France, April 8, 2025. DPAA often partners with the contracting unit, which provides support for the agency’s missions in the Europe-Mediterranean area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)