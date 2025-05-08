The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

U.S. Army Maj. Gillian Haddox, left, contracting detachment commander assigned to the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany, talks to Master Sgt. John Meholick, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Europe-Mediterranean directorate senior enlisted advisor and mission planner, during their site visit to a DPAA recovery site in France, April 8, 2025. DPAA often partners with the contracting unit, which provides support for the agency’s missions in the Europe-Mediterranean area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)
