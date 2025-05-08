Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home [Image 3 of 3]

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

    FRANCE

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Maj. Gillian Haddox, left, contracting detachment commander assigned to the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany, talks to Master Sgt. John Meholick, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Europe-Mediterranean directorate senior enlisted advisor and mission planner, during their site visit to a DPAA recovery site in France, April 8, 2025. DPAA often partners with the contracting unit, which provides support for the agency’s missions in the Europe-Mediterranean area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 9026496
    VIRIN: 250408-N-BW566-1022
    Resolution: 5742x3833
    Size: 812.77 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recovery
    Partnership
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    928th Contracting Battalion

