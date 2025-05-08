The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany; a French contractor from the local area; and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency leadership discuss site operations and contract details during a site visit by the U.S. Army unit and local contractors in France, April 8, 2025. The contracting unit and local contractors witnessed firsthand DPAA mission operations and the fulfillment of contracting details, which served as a projection for future mission planning in the area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)