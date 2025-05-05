Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Nobles with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office closes the National Day of Prayer Brunch on May 1, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first time this planned event took place in this format at Fort McCoy. Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. (Retired) Ray Boland served as the guest speaker for the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)