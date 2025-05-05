Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. (Retired) Ray Boland gives his presentation May 1, 2025, during the 2025 Fort McCoy National Day of Prayer Brunch at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first time this planned event took place in this format at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office coordinated the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)