    Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker [Image 10 of 18]

    Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. (Retired) Ray Boland gives his presentation May 1, 2025, during the 2025 Fort McCoy National Day of Prayer Brunch at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first time this planned event took place in this format at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office coordinated the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9024681
    VIRIN: 250501-A-OK556-7320
    Resolution: 1823x3599
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker [Image 18 of 18], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker
    Fort McCoy holds first National Day of Prayer Brunch with former GC as guest speaker

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Religious Support Office
    National Day of Prayer and Prayer Brunch

