Croix Du Sud: U.S. Marines and partner nations participate in VIP Day

U.S. Marine Capt. Tiana Needham, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 1 (reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, talks to VIP visitors during VIP Day as part of Croix-du-Sud at Plum, New Caledonia, May 3, 2025. Croix-du-Sud is a 14-day biennial joint/multilateral field training exercise organized and led by the New Caledonian French Armed Forces, focusing on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between the United States and the militaries of the Oceania countries. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)