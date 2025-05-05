Croix Du Sud: U.S. Marines and partner nations participate in VIP Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jamel Allum, left, a squad leader with Combat Logistics Battalion 1 (reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, talks to an Australian Army soldier during VIP Day as part of Croix-du-Sud at Plum, New Caledonia, May 3, 2025. Croix-du-Sud is a 14-day biennial joint/multilateral field training exercise organized and led by the New Caledonian French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, focusing on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between the United States and the militaries of the Oceania countries. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Allum is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)