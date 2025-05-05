Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croix Du Sud: U.S. Marines and partner nations participate in VIP Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Croix Du Sud: U.S. Marines and partner nations participate in VIP Day

    PLUM, NEW CALEDONIA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A French Armed Forces in New Caledonia service member parachutes during VIP Day as part of Croix-du-Sud at Plum, New Caledonia, May 3, 2025. Croix-du-Sud is a 14-day biennial joint/multilateral field training exercise organized and led by the FANC, focusing on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between the United States and the militaries of the Oceania countries. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9022570
    VIRIN: 250503-M-LQ016-1060
    Resolution: 5725x3817
    Size: 440.45 KB
    Location: PLUM, NC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croix Du Sud: U.S. Marines and partner nations participate in VIP Day [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Interoperability
    CDS
    New Caledonia
    VIP
    MRF-D 25.3

