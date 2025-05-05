Croix du Sud: MRF-D 25.3 participates in closing ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Maj. Gen. Yann Latil, left, commander of the French Armed Forces New Caledonia, speaks during the closing ceremony as part of Croix-du-Sud at Noumea, New Caledonia, May 3, 2025. Croix-du-Sud is a 14-day biennial joint/multilateral field training exercise organized and led by the FANC, focusing on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between the United States and the militaries of the Oceania countries. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)