    Croix du Sud: MRF-D 25.3 participates in closing ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    Croix du Sud: MRF-D 25.3 participates in closing ceremony

    NOUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    French distinguished guests greet Croix-Du-Sud service members during the closing ceremony as part of Croix-du-Sud at Noumea, New Caledonia, May 3, 2025. Croix-du-Sud is a 14-day biennial joint/multilateral field training exercise organized and led by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, focusing on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between the United States and the militaries of the Oceania countries. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 03:40
    Photo ID: 9022562
    VIRIN: 250503-M-LQ016-2068
    Resolution: 5827x3885
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: NOUMEA, NC
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croix du Sud: MRF-D 25.3 participates in closing ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Interoperability
    CDS
    New Caledonia
    MAGTF
    MRF-D 25.3

