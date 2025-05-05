U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition check their weapon proficiency during various marksmanship events at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9022164
|VIRIN:
|250507-Z-OJ073-2345
|Resolution:
|6007x4005
|Size:
|13.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 2 [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Warriors navigate, shoot and climb through Day Two
No keywords found.