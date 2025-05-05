Yorktown, Va. (April 8, 2025) Military affiliated children visit with law enforcement members from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service-Yorktown Field Activity and York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office during a children's parade hosted by the Fleet & Family Support Center onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The parade was hosted as part of the ongoing month of the military child observance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
