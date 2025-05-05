Aviation Fire-Fighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Timothy Holt, from Simpsonville, South Carolina, simulates fighting a fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 5, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)